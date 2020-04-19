Powell River City Hall. (Supplied by the City of Powell River)

If you’re looking to upgrade your heat pump, you’ll have more time to do so.

Powell River has extended its Heat Pump Rebate Program through to 2022.

New top-ups are also available for heat pump water heaters and electrical service upgrades.

Currently, the city is offering up to $3,350 in rebates for residents, with a first-come, first-serve registration format until March 2022.

Other residential incentives are available through the provincial CleanBC Better Homes program, including rebates for replacing your electric heating system with a heat pump, insulation, windows and doors.

To get started, visit the CleanBC Better Homes Powell River Top-up page.