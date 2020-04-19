If you’re looking to upgrade your heat pump, you’ll have more time to do so.

Powell River has extended its Heat Pump Rebate Program through to 2022.

New top-ups are also available for heat pump water heaters and electrical service upgrades.

Currently, the city is offering up to $3,350 in rebates for residents, with a first-come, first-serve registration format until March 2022.

Other residential incentives are available through the provincial CleanBC Better Homes program, including rebates for replacing your electric heating system with a heat pump, insulation, windows and doors.

To get started, visit the CleanBC Better Homes Powell River Top-up page.