The Tla’amin First Nation is clamping down on travel through its territory.

The Tla’amin Legislature and Executive Council say it will be limiting the traffic travelling through the area to ensure the safety of residents during COVID-19.

“We are an isolated region with a vulnerable population. Like many coastal towns, we have limited health resources and our residents are at high risk should they be exposed.”

Essential services such as fire and ambulance services, bus transit, Canada Post, prescriptions, food delivery, house and yard maintenance will still be allowed to pass through.

For more information please visit thier website or send an email to reception@tn-bc.ca.