United Way Central & Northern Vancouver Island is ready to invest federal funding through the COVID-19 Seniors Response Fund.

It’s helping out local service agencies who provide immediate essential services for those aged 55 and up impacted by the pandemic.

“Our seniors are at great risk of poor health outcomes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, particularly those living in social isolation or poverty,” says executive director Signy Madden. “We are grateful to invest this federal funding to further support our service agencies that are already working tirelessly to keep our seniors safe.”

The support will be distributed through grants of up to $5000 to local charitable organizations from the Malahat to Port Hardy.

The COVID-19 Seniors Response Fund is funded by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program.

Madden adds that “through our ongoing communications with local service agencies, all levels of governments, coalitions and individuals, we are well-positioned to quickly respond to the immediate needs of our community.”

Individual non-profit organizations or multi-agency collaborations who are working to meet the needs of seniors in response to COVID-19 within the Central & Northern Vancouver Island region are invited to apply.

The application process will close at 12:00pm on May 11th.

Letters of Intent will not be accepted after this time to ensure the funding gets distributed in a timely manner.

The application form, process and more information can be found on this website.