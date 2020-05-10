An earthquake has been recorded off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Reports say it happened last night about 132 km northwest of Tofino.

The 4.7 magnitude quake was recorded at a depth of 10km and could be felt in some parts of Vancouver Island including Port Alice, Port Hardy and Tofino.

Its the first earthquake to hit the region in a while. The last one recorded in the area was on April 19th about 36 km west of Port Alberni.

To view more specific details about the 4.7 magnitude earthquake, click here.

 

 

 

 