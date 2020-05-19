Photo of the Powell River General Hospital(Provided by The Powell River HealthCare Authority, Facebook)

After 13 years at Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) as President and Chief Executive Officer, Mary Ackenhusen will be stepping down.

She will be switching roles and plans to take on a new appointment with the B.C. Ministry of Health as Senior Executive in Residence.

Vancouver Coastal Health says Ackenhusen has had an impact on the health sector in British Columbia for close to 20 years.

She joined the health authority as a Chief Operating Officer in 2007 and was appointed President and CEO in 2013.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix says he looks forward to having her on the provincial team.

“Mary’s contributions at the helm of Vancouver Coastal Health have created a legacy for innovation at B.C.’s largest academic and tertiary health authority,” said Dix.

“She has made a significant and lasting impact on public health care in the province, and I thank her for her years of service. I look forward to working with her in her new role in the Ministry of Health, where she’ll undoubtedly bring her expertise to bear on some of our biggest challenges ahead.”

An interim President and CEO for VCH will be announced in the coming weeks, and the health authority will begin the process of recruiting a new president and CEO in the near future.

Vancouver Coastal Health cares for more than one million people in communities including Richmond, Vancouver, the North Shore, Sunshine Coast, Sea to Sky corridor, Powell River, Bella Bella and Bella Coola.