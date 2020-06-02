Multiple communities across Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast will be able to combat poverty, thanks to the province.

Grants from the Poverty Reduction Planning and Action Program will be used to develop poverty reduction plans and projects that directly support people in communities across B.C.

Some of the communities included in the list are the Comox Valley Regional District, as well as the Town of Comox, the City of Courtenay and the Village of Cumberland. The District of Port Hardy is also included along with the City of Powell River and the qathet Regional District.

The local governments will be taking part in various poverty-reduction projects including developing local poverty reduction strategies, resources and related initiatives, improving food security, and developing affordable housing and increasing access to public transportation.

The 29 initiatives around the province are receiving $1.4 million, which is from a $5-million provincial grant to the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM).

President of UBCM, Maja Tait says the funding will help address poverty in each community around the province.

“The dynamics of poverty change from community to community. This provincial funding program supports local governments as they work with partners to develop strategies that address the unique dynamics of poverty in local communities,” said Tait.

“The strong response to this program from all corners of the province demonstrates the need for community-based strategies that address the needs of low-income residents.”