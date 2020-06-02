Dr. Bonnie Henry says as we move into Phase 2 of the province’s Restart B.C Plan, it’s important for businesses to be prepared.

“When it comes to businesses, having that plan whether online, (or) on your front door is a clear indicator that that business has taken the time to be thoughtful to work through and to do their homework on how we can all get through this together.

“It means we can visit the store, have a meal, enjoy a workout and know that we have the confidence that we are all doing the right thing to have our layers of protection in place.”

She says continuing to take the necessary steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 is very important.

“These include things we’re getting used to like incorporating barriers for safe physical distancing, one-way paths, employee training, making sure that we are able to maintain those safe physical distances as much as possible and in those situations where we may be for short periods of time within other peoples safe distance, using non-medical masks.

These are all layers that we are using so that we can get our society and get our communities back and running again safely.”

Dr. Henry added businesses that have a plan, versus those that don’t, will help ease the minds of people all over the province.

“I commend the many businesses who have worked really hard to put these necessary safety measures in place and more of them are opening this week.

“Your thoughtful planning is what will help us all stay safe and keep our curve flat as we get through this next phase and we need to continue to move slowly and learn from one another.”

Four new COVID-19 cases were announced this afternoon, bringing the provincial total to 2601.

Out of those cases, 85 percent have now fully recovered.

No new cases were reported on Vancouver Island today, with the total staying at 127.

So far over 140,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the province.