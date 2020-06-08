Dinner Rock Campground is open for campers again.

This comes after safety issues were resolved with the removal of a number of danger trees.

It reopened Friday afternoon as part of the Provincial Restart Plan.

These plans are in alignment with the Regional Emergency Operations Centre.

“Our apologies for the inconvenience, but the safety of our visitors, and our local residents is of great importance to us,” a joint release from Regional Sites & Trails BC and Tla’amin Nation said.

“As a reminder, practise safe distancing by maintaining at least two meters distance from other campers when enjoying our campgrounds. Users are expected to follow all recommendations and protocols if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, as outlined by health authorities.”

Signage has been posted for the benefit of campsite users.