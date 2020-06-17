The World Health Organization just removed hydroxychloroquine from the world-wide collaborative Solidarity Trial.

The trial which Canada is involved in aims to find an effective COVID-19 treatment.

According to a statement sent by the WHO, the trial’s Executive Group and principal investigators made the decision based on evidence from the Solidarity Trial, UK’s Recovery trial, and a Cochrane review of other evidence on hydroxychloroquine.

The data from all three sources concludes that hydroxychloroquine does not result in the reduction of mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients when compared with standard of care.

The release notes that this decision applies only to the Solidarity trial and does not apply to the drug’s possible use as a preventative measure.

