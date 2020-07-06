In the latest briefing, B.C’s provincial health officer says British Columbians are doing what they should be doing to combat COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says everyone throughout the province continues to do their part to limit the spread of the virus.

“We are following the rules that we have established for those safe social interactions. The rules that are our foundation to be able to keep our economy going, to keep our social interactions going and to keep our businesses going.”

Dr. Henry explained that the new normal rules set out by the provincial government are very doable for both residents and visitors.

“We can live with these. Young or old, in the city, a small town we can all do and must do the right thing. This means leading by example like we have been doing in B.C since the start of our pandemic.”

She added that British Columbia’s businesses have played a key role in allowing visitors to come to B.C to enjoy the summer weather.

“We have seen an increase in the number of visitors from elsewhere in Canada these last couple of weeks, many businesses who rely on visitors and tourism have re-toled and put together safety plans to allow them to open thier doors to other Canadians, and let’s show other Canadians how they too can do their part when they’re here in B.C.”

In the latest update, 31 new cases of COVID-19 were announced, bringing the total in B.C to 2,978.

No new cases were reported on Vancouver Island, leaving its total at 132.

The province also announced that six more people have been killed as a result of COVID-19.

So far, 166 COVID-19 cases are listed as active and 2,629 people have now fully recovered from the virus.