The Prince George RCMP believe a man wanted for sexual offences related to a 2017 incident may be residing on Vancouver Island.

In August 2017, the Prince George RCMP entered a sexual assault investigation involving an adult male and a female under the age of 18.

As a result of the investigation the BC Prosecution Service approving the following Criminal Code charges against 38-year-old Christopher Lloyd Dixon:

Sexual Assault

Sexual Interference

Sexual Exploitation

An arrest warrant was issued after Dixon failed to appear in court in September 2019.

Dixon is believed to be in the central part of Vancouver Island: possibly the Campbell River area including Black Creek or Cedar.

However, Dixon also has a history in Nanaimo as well as 150 Mile House, near Williams Lake.

Christopher Lloyd Dixon is described as:

Caucasian male

175 cm (5’9″)

76 kg (168 lbs)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information on Christopher Lloyd Dixon or his whereabouts should contact their local police jurisdiction, RCMP, or Crime Stoppers.