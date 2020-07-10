As we continue through summer, health officials in British Columbia say simple steps will help us keep COVID-19 low and slow.

In a joint statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix are reminding British Columbians to avoid closed spaces, crowds and contact with others.

“We know that the more layers of protection we use, the safer we will be,” they said. “Let’s all ‘layer up’ by washing our hands regularly, using barriers, staying a safe distance from others and using a mask when that is challenging.”

Henry and Dix added that the actions you take every day “make a difference and will help to protect all of us.”

Meanwhile, 25 new COVID-19 cases were announced throughout the province, for a total of 3,053 cases in British Columbia.

There are 187 active cases and 2,679 people who tested positive have recovered.

Two new cases were reported on Vancouver Island, with that total at 135.

The death toll in B.C. now sits at 187, as one new death was reported in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

So far, over 209,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted province-wide.