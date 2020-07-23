Dr. Bonnie Henry says COVID-19 can be a stealth virus.

“We have seen it move around our province, sometimes silently with far-reaching impacts and serious consequences,” the provincial health officer says.

Another 30 new cases were announced across British Columbia today.

One of the new cases is epi-linked, which means the person was never tested but is presumed to have COVID-19 because they developed symptoms and were close contacts of a confirmed case.

Vancouver Island saw just one new case over the last 24 hours, bringing its total up to 142.

Dr. Henry says inside or outside, being around crowds of people puts you, your family and your friends at risk.

“Instead, for you and those you care for to stay safe, we need you to keep your groups small. Only spend time with those that you are closest too, those you know, and use your layers of protection when you are around others.”

As restaurants across the province are required to sit no more than six people at a table, Dr. Henry says you can also use this number as guidance for other social activities.

“Keep your groups small. That is what is going to prevent transmission to more of us in our communities right now.”

If it’s difficult to maintain a safe distance from others, she’s reminding you to wear a mask.

“You can protect your household bubble, your family and your close friends by being mindful of those around you and giving each of us the space to stay safe,” Dr. Henry says.

As mentioned in yesterday’s update, over 1000 people across the province are now self-isolating because they have been exposed to COVID-19.

“Some of those people will develop this virus and this illness in the coming weeks. A good proportion of those people were exposed at parties and events that have happened over the last few weeks in the Central Okanagan, particularly in and around Kelowna.”

Dr. Henry adds the total number of cases across the province is now at 3,392, with 304 active cases and a recovery rate of 85 per cent.