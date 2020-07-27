Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says we need to bend our curve back down.

In today’s update, 81 new COVID-19 cases were reported throughout the province, bringing the total to 3,500.

One new case was confirmed on Vancouver Island, bringing its total to 143.

Dr. Henry also added one new case to the ongoing community outbreak on Haida Gwaii, with 14 cases of COVID-19 now reported.

She says we all should be assessing the risk before spending time with others, particularly with those who are outside of our close personal bubble.

Over 1,010 people throughout B.C have been forced to isolate as a result of possible exposure to someone with COVID-19.

Today, Dr. Henry also made changes to the provincial health order surrounding mass gatherings to limit the number of people in short term rentals and vacation accommodations.

The number of people is limited to the capacity of the space plus up to a maximum of five visitors. That means you cannot have a large group of people over to party in your hotel room or on your boat.

The limit on mass gatherings has also now been dropped back down to 50.

Dr. Henry says when you’re enjoying your summer, be mindful of those around you.

“Don’t ask a venue or staff to bend rules, thank them for their efforts and all that they’re doing to keep all of us safe. That means that we cannot put tables together, we cannot gather in larger groups at restaurants, pubs or events.”

“Those are the things that put the people who are working there at risk. Here in B.C, we bend the curve, not the rules. Let’s use these summer days to bend the curve back down and protect everybody here in B.C.”

B.C currently has 264 active cases and a recovery rate of 87 per cent.