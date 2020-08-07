PetSmart Charities of Canada has donated a $55,000 grant to the BC SPCA’s pet food bank outreach program.

This is in addition to a $15,000 outreach grant provided by Petsmart Charities earlier this year.

As it continues to operate pet food banks for those who may need a little extra help to keep their animals fed and healthy, the BC SPCA says this new grant will allow it to expand its outreach response even further.

According to Comox Valley branch assistant manager Kath Johnson, Petsmart Charities has always been extremely generous to the BC SPCA.

“They’re huge supporters and we greatly appreciate that,” she says.

Since the start of the pandemic, the BC SPCA has distributed 21,484 kilograms of dry dog food, 6,965 kilograms of dry cat food, 5,969 cans of dog food, and 13,797 cans of cat food, as well as 3,530 kilograms of cat litter to pet guardians in communities across the province.