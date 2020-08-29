If you’re flying soon, you might as well get used to wearing a mask.

While Transport Canada requires everyone travelling on planes to wear a mask, compliance has not been strictly enforced.

WestJet announced that all passengers on all their flights will be required to wear a mask on the plane. If you don’t, you can get kicked off, and banned from the airline for one year.

“Masks are mandated by our regulator and the vast majority of our guests are happy to keep themselves and each other safe by complying,” said Ed Sims, The WestJet Group President and CEO.

“This enhanced policy provides clarity on how we will enforce the regulation for those who don’t. Travellers must understand if they choose to not wear a mask, they are choosing not to fly our airlines.”

The airline will also have strict enforcement of contact tracing, a move that brought support from the B.C. government.

The measures take effect on Tuesday, September 1st.

There are some exceptions for people with physical or health challenges.