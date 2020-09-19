Tla’amin Nation is asking visitors to stay away, as it continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Nation, just outside Powell River, is reporting 26 cases of the virus with seven per cent of all reported cases now recovered. A previous update had the total at 28.

While its Shelter in Place Order was lifted on September 17th, the Nation is still under a State of Local Emergency Order.

This gives its government the power to “enact extraordinary policies and procedures to protect its citizens.”

“Now that Tla’amin Nation is slowly opening up, we need to be extra diligent in containing the virus,” said Tla’amin hegus Clint Williams. “In order to not have cases spread from Tla’amin Nation to the rest of the region, nor have new cases introduced to Tla’amin Nation, we are asking non-Tla’amin residents to please not visit Tla’amin village at this time.”

The Nation says it’s continuing with additional safety and security measures to keep the community and surrounding region safe.

There’s only one entrance into the community with a staffed checkpoint at Sliammon Road, and only established contractors and delivery companies are allowed entry into the village.

Residents must also follow a strict curfew from 9:00pm to 6:00am. It’s being enforced by local patrols.

Those with COVID-19, or those who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 symptoms, continue to self-isolate under the supervision of Tla’amin Health, the First Nations Health Authority and Vancouver Coastal Health.

Meanwhile, residents seeking help for things like grocery delivery and essential supplies, or anyone wanting to make a donation, can do so now.

If you have questions, requests, or would like to make a donation, you’re encouraged to call the Tla’amin helpline at (604) 578-0447.