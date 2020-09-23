Powell River RCMP looking for suspects in a theft
The Powell River RCMP is hoping to locate two suspects after a speaker was stolen from a local business.
RCMP say yesterday evening around 4:20 pm, officers responded to a theft at The Source, after a man and woman stole a JBL Bluetooth speaker valued at $239.
If you have any information, you’re encouraged to call the Powell River RCMP at 604-485- 6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Throughout the past week, officers responded to a total of 87 calls. One of those included an alleged impaired driver.
On Saturday, around 12:49 pm the RCMP was called after car was seen driving on the sidewalk, and weaving back and forth down Joyce Avenue.
Once stopped, a 24-year-old female from Powell River was issued a 24-hour suspension and her license was seized by police.