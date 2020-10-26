With over 1.2 million votes tallied up, the NDP appears to have won a majority government, picking up over a dozen seats in Saturday’s provincial election.

Premier John Horgan and the NDP currently hold 55 seats, the Liberals have 29 and the Green Party has 3.

NDP Leader John Horgan could become the first two-term premier in his party’s history and it would also be the first NDP majority since 1996.

If the number of seats still stands at 55 it would also break the previous party record of 51 seats in 1991.

Horgan won his local riding, Langford-Juan de Fuca by nearly 7,500 votes.

Each of the other party leaders also won their seats, with Liberal Andrew Wilkinson winning by nearly 3,500 votes in the Vancouver-Quilchena riding and the Green’s Sonia Furstenau winning by 1,081 votes in the Cowichan Valley.

There could still be some changes though because more than 500,000 mail-in ballots — representing more than one-third of the electorate — won’t begin to be counted until November 6th.