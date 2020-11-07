BC Transit is making things easier for its riders.

It’s endorsed Transit, a mobile app that’s now available for use in 18 BC Transit systems, including the Sunshine Coast.

According to the transit authority, the app utilizes real-time technology on buses in seven of its communities. It also uses crowd-sourcing, to help provide trip information to customers.

When launching Transit, riders can see nearby options and departure times in big text and bright colours. There’s also accurate real-time bus ETAs, trip planning, and step-by-step navigation.

BC Transit says the app is comprehensive, easy-to-use and widely-adopted. You can find it on both Apple iOS and Android.

Systems offering Transit: