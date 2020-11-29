Batten down the hatches, we’re in for some more windy weather.

Another wind warning has been issued for the Sunshine Coast, from Saltery Bay to Powell River. Environment Canada warns strong winds that may cause damage are expected.

It says an approaching Pacific frontal system will spread strong winds to most South Coastal regions tonight.

“Southeasterly winds ahead of the front will rise to 70 km/h gusting to 90 over the exposed coastal sections of Sunshine Coast – Saltery Bay to Powell River, as well as the Central and northern sections of East Vancouver Island this evening,” Environment Canada says.

It expects the winds to veer to northwest 40 to 60 km/h tomorrow morning in the wake of the front.

Loose objects may be tossed around by the wind and cause injury or damage, and Environment Canada adds that high winds may cause tree branches to break.