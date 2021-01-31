Construction continues on 42 affordable homes for persons with disabilities, singles, seniors and families in Powell River (Photo supplied by: City of Powell River/Twitter)

Construction crews are keeping busy, as they continue to work on Powell River’s latest affordable housing project.

Located in the 4800-4900 block of Ontario Avenue, the four-story apartment building will provide 42 new homes for families, seniors and people with disabilities.

It will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, with four fully accessible two-bedroom homes. Monthly rent ranges from approximately $765 for a one-bedroom to $951 for a three-bedroom unit.

Residents will also have access to an indoor amenity space equipped with a communal kitchen, as well as a playground, a picnic area, a community garden and a basketball court.

The project has been made possible thanks to a partnership between the Province and the Powell River Inclusive Housing Society.

Construction is set to wrap up by this coming fall, and Mayor Dave Formosa adds that the City is happy to see everything coming together.

For more details about this project, check out My Powell River Now’s previous story.