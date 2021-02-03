Photo of Jarrett Lernowich, who is wanted on a number of charges. Photo supplied by Sunshine Coast RCMP.

The Sunshine Coast RCMP wants your help in finding a 33-year-old man wanted on three outstanding arrest warrants.

Jarrett Lernowich has outstanding charges from Assault, Break and Enter, and Theft and Mischief.

He’s a white man, standing five foot nine, weighs 170 pounds, has a medium build, with blue eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lernowich, call the Sunshine Coast RCMP non-emergency line at 604-885-2266.