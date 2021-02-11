Tipping fees are going up for the Sunshine Coast.

The Regional District (SCRD) is set to roll out a new tipping fee schedule for both the Sechelt Landfill and the Pender Harbour Transfer Station.

This means commercial and residential customers will have to start paying more, starting February 26th.

“The SCRD’s Solid Waste Management Plan and the SCRD Board support a user-pay system, where the tipping fees fund the full costs of those materials that are diverted for recycling,” the district says.

As the transportation and recycling costs increase, the district adds that the tipping fee associated with these materials will also rise.

It says commercial and residential customers will now need to remove cardboard from the garbage they haul to the two facilities.

Cardboard will have a $285 per tonne tipping fee and an additional fee if cardboard is mixed in with garbage.

However, residential customers can avoid fees related to recycling cardboard by bringing it to one of the three SCRD operated recycling depots in Gibsons, Sechelt and Pender Harbour for free.

Fees for gypsum, metal and propane tanks will also increase, but the district says fees for appliances with Freon, like fridges and freezers, will go down.

The tipping fee changes are outlined in the table below:

“The changes in tipping fees are required in order to cover the ever-increasing costs of transportation, recycling and operation of diversion programs currently in place at the SCRD’s two solid waste facilities,” says Solid Waste Services manager Robyn Cooper.

For more information on tipping fee increases, visit this website.