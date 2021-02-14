The Sunshine Coast is well-known for its mild winters, so why not get out there and embrace it?

With physical distancing top of mind for many Canadians, the country’s Chief Public Health Officer says we also need to take every opportunity to have fun and maintain important social connections.

During this winter season, Dr. Theresa Tam is encouraging you to enjoy Canada’s winter wonderland with safe outdoor activities.

When stepping outside, she’s reminding you to bundle up with layers of individual public health practices, on top of the typical winter weather gear. She says this includes a face mask, as appropriate.

However, if you’d rather keep warm inside, Tam says we can also celebrate winter from the comforts of home with Winterlude. It’s a virtual event running now until February 21st.

“As part of this celebration, you can admire the work of sculptors from across the country taking part in the Winterlude National Ice-Carving Competition and vote for your favourite sculptures,” she says.

Other activities include virtual performances by Canadian artists, do-it-yourself workshops, or becoming characters in a virtual storybook with the Winterlude mascots. Find more details here.

“Whether you decide to embrace winter outdoors or indoors, I encourage Canadians to find creative ways to enjoy this season in a fun and safe way,” adds Tam.