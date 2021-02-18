A Powell River resident’s car is now locked up for 7 days after they were caught driving well over the posted speed limit.

RCMP officers say on February 12th, around 5:00 am they were out on patrol on Highway 101 when they saw a vehicle turn onto Ash Avenue.

Police say they then caught up to the car on Manson Avenue, where its speed was determined to be over 110 km/h.

The driver was given a ticket and their car was impounded for seven days as a result.

Later that day, officers also handed out an impaired driving ticket.

Around 8:00 pm, they noticed a car swerving on Manson Avenue and pulled the vehicle over.

The RCMP says while speaking to the driver, they could smell a strong odour of liquor and observed other signs of impairment.

Breath samples were taken, and they registered a “fail”.

The driver was issued a 90-day suspension and their car was impounded for 30 days.