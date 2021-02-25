A young woman has a date in court after a foiled break-and-enter at a Powell River business.

Just before 7:00pm on Feb. 18th, police were called to a business on the 4500 block of Marine Avenue.

The owner reported a woman locked inside.

Police tracked down the 23-year-old who had hidden inside until after the store closed.

RCMP says the suspect took merchandise and some money from the till, but couldn’t make her getaway because the doors couldn’t be unlocked from the inside.

She was arrested for break and enter and theft.

Drug trafficking

A call about a man in distress turned into a drug bust for the Powell River RCMP.

It happened late Tuesday night, when police responded to a distress call in a vehicle parked and running in the 7000 block of Westminster Street.

Once they got there, officers came across a man and a woman inside the vehicle.

The man in the driver’s seat was a prohibited driver, and while speaking to the two, police spotted drugs in plain view.

They were promptly arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered what police are calling a ‘significant quantity’ of drugs and cash.