Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Health Canada’s approval of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is very encouraging news.

Trudeau says the approval, announced Friday, means more people vaccinated and sooner.

He says Canada received 643,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines this week, making it the largest week of vaccine shipments to date.

He adds our country has already secured over 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The country will receive over 6.5 million vaccine doses between Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca before the end of March, the prime minister says, with tens of millions of more doses to come between April and June.