The cleanup continues at the Powell River Public Library.

This comes after an accident related to roof replacement on Monday caused water damage to the inside of the building.

There’s still uncertainty around the timeline as a portion of ceiling/drywall will need inspection, and carpeting will be removed.

The library collection and some computers are still being assessed, but the damage is likely only to the magazines, a small section of mysteries, music CDs, and Audiobooks, due to the fast actions of staff.

While the physical library is closed, staff are working remotely and will continue to offer things like virtual programs, Bubble storytime, and Books on Wheels.

Meanwhile, the library can’t accept returned materials. All return dates have been extended until April 26th.

The exterior returns chutes at the library have been closed until further notice.

For support with your library account, contact info@prpl.ca.