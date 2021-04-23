BC Ferries says starting immediately, it will deny travel to customers travelling for non-essential reasons on routes that cross regional zones.

This includes the Duke Point to Tsawwassen, Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay Vancouver, the Comox to Powell River and the Port Hardy to Prince Rupert routes.

BC Ferries says if you try to get on one of those ferries, you will be asked if their travel is essential, and denied passage if it is not.

It also reminds people travelling on routes within their same regional zone that they should be avoiding non-essential travel at this time.