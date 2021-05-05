The BC RCMP is reminding you to be extra vigilant as scam season arrives.

Over the last month, officers across the Island and Sunshine Coast have received reports of many different kinds of scams making the rounds.

Some of them include Bitcoin, email, phone, and CRA scams.

Nanaimo RCMP said they even had a report for someone who fell victim to a scam where a local man received a phone call from a man claiming to be a lawyer representing his grandson.

Police explain that the lawyer said his grandson had been in a car accident, that he was in jail and needed $6000 immediately.

The victim was provided with a bank account at two local chartered banks and $3000 was transferred from each account. The money was then transferred.

Another scam being reported is one related to the Canada Revenue Agency.

Officers say that because of the recent April 30th tax deadline, there has been an exponential increase in fraudulent phone calls from the CRA.

Police say Individuals are receiving phone calls that state they have a compromised SIN, owe outstanding taxes or have unpaid balances. The scammers may request payment via i-tunes cards, google play cards or steam cards. The message then threatens that you will be arrested if you do not speak to them immediately.

The RCMP says the CRA will not leave a message on your phone that there is a warrant out for your arrest. If you receive one of these phone calls, hang up immediately.

For other scam prevention tips, the RCMP encourages you to visit the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre’s website or call 1-888-495-8501.