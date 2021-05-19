Try to leave your pets at home when you plan to do errands.

That’s the message from Powell River RCMP officers after they responded to a call for a dog left in a car during one of the hotter days this week.

Police say on May 14th they got a call for a dog that was left inside a hot vehicle in the parking lot at Shoppers Drug Mart.

Police responded and located the dog, which did not appear to be in immediate distress, but was panting.

The owners were found and the dog was given water and officers talked with the owners about the dangers of leaving animals in a hot vehicle.

The Powell River RCMP would like to remind everyone that in warm weather, a vehicle can heat up very quickly, even with the windows cracked open.

Animals cannot handle how hot it does get inside, so they are asking you to please leave your pets at home if you have to head out.