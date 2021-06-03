Judging from their vaccination rates, people in the Powell River Health Area are committed to putting COVID-19 behind them.

According to the Powell River Division of Family Practice – a community-based group of family physicians and facilitators – local residents are getting their first dose of a COVID vaccine at a rate at, or above, the provincial average.

They say that as of Wednesday, the rates for people getting their first dose were:

82 percent of adults 50-plus

71 percent of adults 18-plus, and

68 percent of children ages 12 to 17.

The provincial vaccination campaign is on track with more than 70 percent of adults 18-plus and 67 percent in those in the 12-plus age group having received their first dose of the vaccine.

“All this good news is somewhat tempered by the lingering threat of outbreaks if we try to get back to normal too quickly,” said the division, made up of a group of physicians.

“Health officials continue to encourage people to remain vigilant and follow Public Health guidelines, until more people have been able to receive their second dose.”

On Tuesday, B.C. health officials announced that, for the first time since October, B.C.’s daily COVID case numbers have dropped below 200.

Active cases of people infected with COVID (2,800) was the lowest since November.

In addition, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to slowly decline, and many surgeries which had been cancelled due to hospital strain during the third wave are now being rescheduled.

On top of that, data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows that the Powell River Local Health Area was COVID-free from May 23rd to 29th

The health area includes the City of Powell River, qathet Regional District (minus Lasqueti), and Tla’amin Nation.

Variants continue to make up the majority of cases in B.C. The new variant from India, now called the delta variant, is starting to increase worldwide. This newest strain appears even more infectious than other variants and is expected to continue to make up a larger and larger share of cases.

Thus far all available vaccines do appear effective against existing COVID strains, though first doses are only partially protective. Second doses are even more important for full protection against variants (compared to the original COVID strains).

Have symptoms? Get tested

In order to get back to normal, the division is urging anyone who is experiencing symptoms to get a COVID test.

There are two testing sites in Powell River.

The Medical Clinic Associates on Joyce Avenue is doing testing Monday through Friday, with the exception of stat holidays. To request an appointment, fill out the form at prcomplexclinic.com.

This is the preferred method of booking. However, if you are not able to book online you can call 604-485-3572 between 9:00am and 11:00am on weekdays.

COVID testing is also being done at the Emergency Room at the Powell River General Hospital. People with severe symptoms, or those needing a test outside Medical Clinic Associates hours (listed above) should seek a test at this location.

People on Texada Island should call 604-486-7525 to book a test if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. COVID testing is being offered at the Texada clinic Monday through Friday.