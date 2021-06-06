Over 70% of British Columbians have now received at least one vaccine shot
Woman administering vaccine (Photo by BC Gov Flickr)
We might be able to visit family and friends outside of our regional zones very soon.
That’s because so far, 72.4% of all adults in B.C, and 69.6% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In order for us to move into Step 2 of B.C’s restart plan, which at the earliest would be June 15th, the province says at least 65% of the 18+ population must be vaccinated with dose 1.
That means by mid-month we could be seeing provincial travel restrictions lifted and recreational travel province-wide allowed.
Other things expected to start up again once June 15th rolls around include indoor high intensity group exercise, indoor games and practices for both adults and youth group/team sports, and indoor seated organized gatherings of up to 50 people.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the next month will be a busy one for health care teams, as we head towards our return to normal.
“Our goal is to get as many people as possible fully vaccinated with their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as we can. This is what will help us control the spread of the virus in our communities. Let’s make registering and booking our Dose 1 and 2 appointments a priority, so we can safely and confidently move forward to the brighter days ahead.”
So far, 3,488,884 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C, 256,725 of which are second doses.