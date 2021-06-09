It looks like impaired driving and theft is highlighting this week’s update from the Powell River RCMP.

On Saturday (June 5th) just before 1:00 pm, police were making patrols on Joyce Avenue and spotted a car speeding. They then stopped the car near Quality Foods.

The driver – an 18-year-old local – showed signs of impairment but refused to provide breath samples. As a result, he was issued a 90-day driving prohibition. Police say his car was also impounded for 30 days under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Later that afternoon just before 3:00 pm, police received a report after a set of garden gnome figurines were stolen. They’re described as a set of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” and were taken from a home on Harvie Avenue sometime the night before.

Anyone with information on theft or any other crime is urged to call the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477, or submit a tip online.

Meanwhile, between June 3rd and 9th, police in town responded to a total of 89 calls. In addition to four thefts and three impaired driving calls, there were also two assaults, three mischief calls, and one break and enter to report.

Found Bike:

At around 11:00 am on Friday, a bicycle was turned in to the local RCMP detachment. The bike was found at the Inland Lake Campground near the information sign. If you are the owner of the bike and can provide an accurate description (including the make, model, colour, and possibly serial number), police are asking you to stop by and claim your bike.