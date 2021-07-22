A man is facing numerous charges after a bad day behind the wheel.

Just after 1:00pm on Tuesday afternoon, the Powell River RCMP received a report of a vehicle swerving all over the road, before it pulled into a home in the 7500 block of Duncan Street and hit a post.

Police went to the home, and found damage to the vehicle as well as to the railing of the front exterior stairwell where it was hit.

Police determined that a 47-year-old man had been driving the vehicle and after speaking to him, detected signs of drug impairment.

As a result of a sobriety test, he was arrested for impaired driving and given a 24-hour driving prohibition.

Then, just before 11:30pm that night, police spotted the same man driving a different vehicle on Joyce Avenue.

Once the vehicle was stopped and the driver’s identity was confirmed, he was given a violation ticket for invalid licence, with a notice to appear in court on Nov. 16th for Driving While Prohibited.