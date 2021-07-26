Don’t take any unnecessary risks in the backcountry.

That’s the message from the province with the wildfire risk sitting at extreme across the majority of the Coastal Fire Centre.

Along with the high risk of wildfires, there have been incidents this summer of the BC Wildfire Service supporting the co-ordinated rescues of hikers.

The province says these calls require the diversion of helicopters from the fire line and may challenge progress on fire suppression efforts.

Meantime, the province is thanking recreationalists for reporting fires in the backcountry and elsewhere.

You can report a wildfire by dialing *5555 on a cellphone or calling toll-free: 1-800 663-5555

To keep the wildfire risk down, BC Parks, in co-ordination with the BC Wildfire Service, has closed numerous parks to protect public safety, many of which are in the Kamloops Fire Centre, which is getting the brunt of the wildfire activity.

A list of BC Parks closures is available online: https://bcparks.ca/wildfire

Destination BC’s “Know Before You Go” web page is regularly updated and serves as a one-stop shop for visitors looking to access key information resources such as DriveBC, the BC Wildfire Service, Emergency Management BC and more.

If the area you were planning to travel to is impacted by wildfires, or under an evacuation alert or order, connect with a local visitor centre to rebook your trip to another area of the province.

Learn More:

Be safe in the backcountry

As conditions can change rapidly, it is important to verify information from official sources, before you leave and during your trip, so you can make informed travel decisions. Check BC Wildfire Service for fire bans and fire safety tips.

AdventureSmart

AdventureSmart balances key safety messages with an individual’s responsibility for safety, encouraging the public to obtain the knowledge, skills and equipment necessary to enjoy outdoor pursuits. By being AdventureSmart, outdoor recreationalists make informed decisions, reducing the frequency, severity and duration of search and rescue incidents: https://www.adventuresmart.ca/

Know Before You Go – DriveBC

Plan your trip well in advance, pack food and bottled water for yourselves and your pets. Allow for plenty of extra time and drive safely. For up-to-date route information, visit: www.drivebc.ca

Or follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/drivebc

Know Before you Go – ExploreBC

Accommodation, transportation, and experience-provider listings can also be found online.

For key travel information, visit: www.hellobc.com/know-before-you-go

PreparedBC

PreparedBC is British Columbia’s one-stop shop for disaster readiness information. For tips on seasonal readiness, how to prepare an emergency plan and what to include in an emergency kit, visit PreparedBC.