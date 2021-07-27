The Powell River Kings are getting provincial funds to help offset some of the financial losses caused by the pandemic.

A total of 72 amateur sport leagues and teams are benefiting from the Amateur Sport League Fund.

The fund will provide $11 million in one-time grants to help B.C.-based and/or B.C.-owned non-profit and for-profit amateur leagues recover.

Recipients include amateur leagues and teams that compete at the provincial, national or international level, including the Kings.

The money will help them with operational costs, such as salaries, administrative costs, and personal protective equipment.

The grants support amateur athletes and are aimed at ensuring the jobs of people who work for the leagues and teams are protected.

“These top-level athletes have dedicated their entire lives to become the best of the best, and like all British Columbians, they’ve sacrificed so much during the pandemic,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “These grants will provide vital support to B.C.-based sport organizations so these athletes can continue to reach for the stars.”

“We are pleased to see this investment in amateur sport and glad to partner in the distribution of these grants,” said Charlene Krepiakevich, CEO, viaSport.

“In communities around the province, amateur sport leagues, teams, coaches and supporters foster the development of our B.C. athletes. This funding will help ensure that the amateur sport system pulls through the pandemic so that our athletes can play another day and sport can continue to be an integral part of the economic and social fabric of our communities.”