A 33-year-old man is facing charges for impaired operation of a motor vehicle after a single-vehicle collision Sunday on Highway 101 at Lang Creek Bridge.

Powell River RCMP were contacted about the crash at around 4:29 pm.

Police say the vehicle hit the railings on the east side of the bridge, which resulted in extensive

damage to the cement bracing and railings.

RCMP spoke to the sole occupant of the vehicle and say they detected an odour of liquor, and administered a roadside test, which registered a fail.

The driver was arrested and transported to the Powell River General Hospital.

He was treated and released to appear in Powell River Provincial Court.