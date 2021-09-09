A dispute over loud music resulted in an arrest in Powell River.

Just after 6:00pm last Sunday, RCMP responded to a report of a threat at a home on Claridge Road.

It started when a homeowner went next door to ask their neighbours to turn their music down.

According to police, that’s when a male came outside with a knife and threatened to kill the complainant.

Police say once they arrived, they found that the male who had reportedly uttered the threat was impaired by alcohol.

He was arrested and taken to the RCMP detachment to be released once he sobered up.

The suspect now has a date at Powell River Provincial Court.

Fraud alert

Don’t transfer or mail cash, buy any sort of gift card, or give out personal banking information, especially to someone you don’t know.

That’s the message from the Powell River RCMP, which has been getting several reports of fraud, of late.

If you are unsure if you are dealing with a fraudster or suspect a request might not be legitimate, you’re asked to call the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255.

Employees of financial institutions and retail stores are also being asked to be on alert for large transactions and large sums of gift cards being purchased.

Drug trafficking

A driver in Powell River is facing much more than just a speeding ticket.

Just before midnight on Sept. 1st, Powell River police spotted a vehicle speeding northbound on Highway 101 near Lang Bay.

After stopping the vehicle, police saw that it had stolen license plates and wasn’t insured.

The male driver was arrested for possession of stolen property.

During the arrest, police spotted what appeared to be packages of Fentanyl and a bag of small Ziploc style baggies in the back seat.

Police say they located fentanyl, crystal meth and cocaine in the vehicle along with a pocket scale and small baggies.

The driver was arrested for Possession for the purpose of Trafficking drugs and released to appear in Powell River Provincial Court.

The licence plates were seized and the vehicle was towed.