Masks must be worn in all indoor public settings.

The Powell River RCMP is issuing that reminder, after they received a report of an ‘anti-masker’ causing a ruckus at the Freshco.

Just after 8:40am on Sept. 8th, the Powell River RCMP were called to a disturbance at the grocery store on Barnett Street.

Police say a female had refused to wear a mask inside the store and was also refusing to leave.

When officers got there, she was outside the store and in the process of leaving.

She was reminded that she is not welcome inside the store without a mask.

Police say that refusing to leave a business when asked to wear a mask or provide a vaccine passport could result in a fine of $230.

Meanwhile, the Powell River RCMP is also reminding everyone 12 and older will need to have proof of vaccination to access some events, services and businesses.