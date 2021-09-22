A woman has a court date after a rollover crash led to an arrest in Powell River.

Just before 1:00am Monday morning, the Powell River RCMP responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 9300 block of Malaspina Rd.

According to police, officers spoke to the female driver who wasn’t hurt and was the only person in the vehicle.

Police detected signs of alcohol impairment, and the 29-year-old woman was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Motor vehicle.

She was taken to the RCMP detachment where breath samples showed that she was over the legal limit.

As a result, the driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and will appear in provincial court at a later time.

Recovered Apple watch, roller blades now with Powell River RCMP

Are you missing an Apple watch?

How about a pair of roller blades?

Both have been found recently and are now at the Powell River RCMP detachment.

On Sept. 15th, the watch was found behind the local Salvation Army.

Then, on Sept. 17th, someone came across the roller blades in the 4500 block of Marine Ave. and turned them into the detachment.

Police are asking the owners of the watch and roller blades to contact the detachment at at 604-485-6255.

They’ll need to provide an accurate description matching the items that were turned in.