Starting Oct. 12, the BC Transit schedule for the 12 Stillwater route to Saltery Bay is changing to line up with BC Ferries’ Saltery Bay-Earls Cove route.

A media release from BC Transit says the decision was made to ensure customers can connect to the ferry sailings.

The route 14 Lund times will also be revised and will run on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The schedules and more information can be found at bctransit.com/powell-river and at bcferries.com

BC Transit also reminded people in the release that masks must be worn on their buses.