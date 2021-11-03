Visitor Centres play a big role in providing accurate travel information to those looking to explore local communities, and soon they’ll benefit from some extra funding.

So says Destination BC, as it announces the renewal of three years of base funding for community-based centres found around Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and across British Columbia.

In fact, the corporation says it’s increasing the minimum level of funding to $15,000 for centres currently receiving $10,000 to $12,500 per year.

A total of 129 centres, located in cities like Duncan, Nanaimo, Courtenay, Campbell River, Port Hardy and Powell River are members of Destination BC’s Visitor Services Network Program.

As we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, Tourism, Arts, Culture & Sports Minister Melanie Mark says welcoming visitors back to all corners of the province is “crucial” for the health of B.C.’s tourism industry.

“Providing excellent visitor services is one of the many ways we do this, and I am delighted with Destination BC’s ongoing support of the Visitor Services Network,” Mark said.

She added that the funding commitment gives communities the resources they need to develop and deliver “world-class visitor services in person and digitally, too.”

According to Destination BC, in a typical year, community Visitor Centres collectively serve over 2.9 million visitors at their physical locations, over the phone, and via email and other digital channels.

Last year, despite the impacts of COVID-19 on tourism, it says Visitor Centre services teams still served almost one million visitors. This year, local centres are actually on track to exceed 2020 visitation numbers.