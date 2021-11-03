Police in Powell River are calling on locals for help in their search for some stolen items.

On Monday (Nov. 1) at around 3:15 pm, police responded to a report of a theft from a bus at Kiwanis Manor.

Over the weekend, they say someone gained entry and took a fire extinguisher, safety cones, a first aid kit, and the microphone for the loudspeaker in the bus.

According to police, the value of the stolen items is estimated to be around $250.

Anyone with information on this theft or any other crime is asked to call the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255. As well, tipsters can reach out to Crime Stoppers through its website, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Callers will remain anonymous.