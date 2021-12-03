The Powell River Brain Injury Society is receiving more than $15,000 in funding for diversity inclusion.

The society is one of 15 other recipients across the province who have received funding for projects that help people with disabilities.

The Brain Injury Society will be using the $15,000 funding in partnership with local First Nations to do an art project in the downtown area of Powell River.

They say they will be sprucing up an area mainly used for delivery trucks, and provide an opportunity for their clients to get out and feel more included in society and get a sense of self-worth.

“It will have covert and overt positive results,” said executive director Debbie Dee. “What it will teach them is how to work in groups, how to share information, how to create and sequence something from beginning to end because a lot of times sequencing is a problem for people living with a brain injury.”

She said over the winter, they will be choosing the grids and photos with plans to finish the project by late summer 2022.

NDP MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast Nicholas Simons says the funding will help improve the lives of people with disabilities.

“People with disabilities have so much to offer in our workplaces, schools, theatres, galleries, and all across our communities,” said Simons. “Working with the Powell River Brain Injury Society, we’re supporting work that helps everyone realize their potential and enrich their own lives and the lives of those around them.”

The province has been offering funding opportunities over the last four years, and they say the funding will help remove barriers in their communities.

“This is the fourth year running that government has made accessibility grants available to not-for-profit organizations operating for community benefit,” said Dan Coulter, parliamentary secretary for accessibility. “The depth and scope of these new accessibility projects will make a difference in the lives of British Columbians with disabilities.”

Successful applications included projects that ranged from art instruction to movement therapy and emergency response plans.

