It’s been the most violent and destructive weather year on record.

That’s the judgment of Environment Canada’s senior climatologist, David Phillips, as he releases the agency’s Top 10 Weather Stories of 2021.

The record-breaking heatwave that scorched British Columbia this summer took the top spot on the list.

Number two was B.C.’s destructive rainstorms that set off flooding and landslides last month.

Phillips says in the 26 years he’s been compiling the report, Canada hasn’t seen such a cycle of destructive weather events. He says it’s a reflection of the effects of climate change.

