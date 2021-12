RCMP were contacted about a theft from a vehicle in Powell River Sunday morning.

Police say nearly $3000 worth of firefighting gear was stolen from a Toyota Matrix in the 4700 block of Fernwood Avenue between 9:00 am and 11:15 am that day.

A red duffle bag containing bunker pants, a helmet, rope, jacket and gloves was stolen.

Powell River RCMP is reminding people to report every theft from a vehicle, residence or shed.