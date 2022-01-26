The heavy fog we’ve had in recent weeks was likely a factor in a boating accident that sent four people to hospital.

Tofino & Ahousaht RCMP were called out around 9:30 am Tuesday, after reports that a water taxi with 5 people on board had slammed into a rock. The vessel was heavily damaged.

The Coast Guard and passers-by transported the passengers and heavily damaged boat to shore.

All occupants were medically examined in Tofino, and 4 were transported to Victoria for further medical treatment. The nature of their injuries has not been released.

According to an RCMP news release, the vessel has been seized and an investigation is currently underway to determine what lead to this collision.

Through investigation and interviews it’s been determined that visibility was poor due to the morning fog said Sergeant Chris Manseau, Media Relations Officer for the BC RCMP. Tofino RCMP, with support from the RCMP West Coast Marine Section will be probing the circumstances that contributed to the collision.

The Tofino / Ahousaht RCMP want to thank all those who assisted on this incident, and volunteered their time to assist the injured persons Manseau added.

Manseau says Transport Canada, the Transportation Safety Board and Work Safe BC have all been notified.