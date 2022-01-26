RCMP have released more information about Monday’s fatal accident on Highway 101

They say a 71-year-old man died in the accident.

Powell River RCMP say the man was pronounced dead at the scene, despite rescue efforts, after his Ford F-150 went off the road and down into a river, landing upside down. The road closed at the Lang Creek Bridge for most of the day, blocking access to the Saltery Bay ferry.

Investigations by police and the Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Services into the crash said the driver lost control of the vehicle in the corner before the bridge, overcorrected and went over the bridge’s guard rail.

Further investigations are still underway by police and the BC Coroners Service to determine the full cause of the crash.

